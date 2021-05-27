UrduPoint.com
FUUSAT, Pak-Turk Maarif Schools Discuss Mutual Admission Policies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUSAT) and Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges agreed to develop a mutual understanding on admissions policies of both institutions.

Fazli Puskul, campus director Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, Chakshahzad Campus Islamabad visited the office of Vice Chancellor/Incharge Campus FUUSAT Islamabad in that regard.

Dr Aamir Nadeem, Incharge Federal Urdu University Islamabad Campus along with Shah G.

Muhammad, Additional Registrar and other officers welcomed the guest.

The visit was aimed to exchange the experiences of schools and university education especially in COVID pandemic. Moreover it was about to develop a mutual understanding on admissions policies of both institutions.

The project and labs sharing, visits and internship programs were also considered. The guest also visited different departments and computer science and Engineering department labs.

