FWCCI Congratulates COAS General Asim Munir On His Elevation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 09:40 PM

FWCCI congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on his elevation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) President Shahida Aftab and Founder President Rubina Amjad have congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his elevation to the highest military rank of Field Marshal.

In their congratulatory message here on Thursday, they said that General Asim Munir's leadership, patriotism and professional excellence serve as a strong pillar for the nation’s defense, stability and progress.

They further said that General Asim Munir's services are a source of pride and inspiration for the nation. His promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional role and contributions, they added.

FWCCI Chiefs expressed full confidence in the leadership of General Asim Munir and hoped that he would continue to lead the country towards greater stability, peace and development.

They also expressed best wishes for health, safety and continued success of General Asim Munir.

