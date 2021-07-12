UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FWCCI Election Schedule For 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

FWCCI election schedule for 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The schedule for annual elections of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2021-22 has been announced.

The FWCCI executive committee has also approved the election schedule. According to the schedule, elections will be held on eight vacant posts of the executive committee including four seats for the corporate class and as many for the associate class.

An FWCCI spokesperson said on Monday that the list of chamber members would be issued on July 16 while nomination papers would be received on August 18.

Scrutiny of the papers will be held on August 21, while the list of contesting candidates would be displayed on notice board of women chamber on August 23, 2021.

Objections will be received on August 25 and the election commission will decide the same on August 27, while any appeal against decision of election commission could be made before the regulator up to August 30 and these appeals will also be decided up to Sept 4.

Later, nomination papers for the seats of president, senior vice president and vice president will be received on September 18. Scrutiny of these papers will be held on September 20 and polling will be held on September 22.

The final results of the elections will be announced during annual general meeting of the women chamber on Sept 28, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Chamber July August September Women Commerce Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

46 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.