FWCCI election schedule for 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The schedule for annual elections of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2021-22 has been announced.

The FWCCI executive committee has also approved the election schedule. According to the schedule, elections will be held on eight vacant posts of the executive committee including four seats for the corporate class and as many for the associate class.

An FWCCI spokesperson said on Monday that the list of chamber members would be issued on July 16 while nomination papers would be received on August 18.

Scrutiny of the papers will be held on August 21, while the list of contesting candidates would be displayed on notice board of women chamber on August 23, 2021.

Objections will be received on August 25 and the election commission will decide the same on August 27, while any appeal against decision of election commission could be made before the regulator up to August 30 and these appeals will also be decided up to Sept 4.

Later, nomination papers for the seats of president, senior vice president and vice president will be received on September 18. Scrutiny of these papers will be held on September 20 and polling will be held on September 22.

The final results of the elections will be announced during annual general meeting of the women chamber on Sept 28, the spokesperson added.