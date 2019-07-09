UrduPoint.com
FWCCI Election Schedule Released

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:12 PM

Schedule for the annual election of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2019-20 was announced in a meeting of Executive Committee of the FWCCI held here with President FWCCI Ms. Robina Amjad in the chair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Schedule for the annual election of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2019-20 was announced in a meeting of Executive Committee of the FWCCI held here with President FWCCI Ms. Robina Amjad in the chair.

During meeting eight members of the executive committee were also declared retired through balloting.

New election will be held to fill this gap with four members from corporate and four members from the associate class.

Among the retiring members include Ms. Naila Zafar, Miss Haniya Javaid, Miss Hira Ammar, Aneeqa Saeed, Fatima Saeed, Tahreem Sultan, Tehmina Riaz and Ambreen Tahir.

Meanwhile, a provisional voters list of the FWCCI has been displayed on notice board of the chamber.

A 3-member election commission was also nominated to conduct the election in fair, free and transparent manners.

The election commission will be consistent of Miss Nimra Rahim, Sidra Naqvi and Huma Farrukh.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for the vacant seats of the executive committee would be received on August 21.

After completing the formal procedure, polling for the corporate class will be held on September 14 while voting for the AssociateClass will be held on September 16.

