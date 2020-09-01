UrduPoint.com
FWCCI Inks MoU With FIH For Cooperation In Healthcare Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) and Faisalabad International Hospital (FIH) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage and establish long-term sustainability and mutual beneficial cooperation in the area of healthcare activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) and Faisalabad International Hospital (FIH) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage and establish long-term sustainability and mutual beneficial cooperation in the area of healthcare activities.

Qurat-ul-Ain, President FWCCI and Saima Irfan CEO FIH signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Later talking to the media persons, Qurat-ul-Ain said that a focal person will be appointed for coordination and close cooperation between the FWCCI and FIH.

'She will propose and organize research projects and training sessions regarding health care', she added.

She said that FIH will provide 10 percent discount in its services to FWCCI members and 20 percent to the staff members of FWCCI.

