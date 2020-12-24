FWCCI inks MoU with SCCI for mutual efforts to overcome effects of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) and Women Resource Wing Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WRC-SCCI) will exert mutual efforts to overcome effects of coronavirus and facilitate women to play their due role for strengthening national economy.

This was stated by Tehmina Pasha, President FWCCI during MoU signing here on Wednesday.

She said that FWCCI was established four years back and now women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad are diversifying to various fields other than textile.

She said that educated women entrepreneurs are proving their strength and success while FWCCI is facilitating them fully to play their due role into mainstreaming of national economy.

SCCI delegation headed by Dr. Maryam Nouman visited 'Skills of Faisalabad Exhibition'.

Later, FWCCI shield was presented to delegation head while she also presented SCCI shield to FWCCI chief.