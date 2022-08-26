UrduPoint.com

FWCCI Issues Final Voter List For Elections

Published August 26, 2022

FWCCI issues final voter list for elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) has released the final voters list for elections 2022-23.

The list was released in a FWCCI election commission meeting here on Friday attended by members Aqsa Riaz, Maham Naveed, Kristina Peter, and Secretary General Muhammad Din Tahir.

The election commission said candidates interested to contest on executive seats may submit their nomination papers by August 29. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 31 and the list of candidates will be displayed on September 1.

The objections against nominations will be received on September 2 and the election commission will decide the objections till September 5.

The date for appeals against the election commission decision can be made to the Regulator Director General Trade Organization till September 7 which will be decided by September 14.

The date of withdrawal of papers will be September 17 while the final list will be issued on September 20.

The polling for corporate class will be held on September 21 and associate class onSeptember 22.

