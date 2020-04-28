FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneurs affected by lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has started compiling data of women entrepreneurs, who have badly been affected due to prolonged coronavirus-related lockdown, said Mrs Qurrat-ul-Ain, president of FWCCI, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ): The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has started compiling data of women entrepreneurs, who have badly been affected due to prolonged coronavirus-related lockdown, said Mrs Qurrat-ul-Ain, president of FWCCI, on Tuesday.

In a news release issued here, she said that the government was making serious efforts to facilitate small traders and industrialists who had been affected due to continuous closure of their shops and industrial units.

Similarly, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also offered low-interest loans for traders and industrialists who would not fire their workers during the lockdown.

Qurrat-ul-Ain said that male businessmen being active players of the economy avail all these opportunities offered by the government, but women generally remain deprived of them because of their shyness.

She said that the FWCCI was collecting data of women entrepreneurs who were badly affected due to current crisis. She said special awareness sessions would be arranged for them in order to motivate them to apply for those schemes.

The FWCCI would contact the federal government and its departments concerned to for preferential treatment to female entrepreneurs in dispensation of concessional loans to them.