FWCCI to be converted into a learning institute: Tehmina Pasha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) will be converted into a learning institute for the young female entrepreneurs, enabling them to access the international markets.

This was stated by Tehmina Pasha, president FWCCI, while addressing the Executive Committee members here on Saturday.

She said that the FWCCI completed its initial three years during which it succeeded in establishing basic infrastructure in addition to attracting a large number of young entrepreneurs, who were now regularly visiting its office to seek guidance and solve their immediate problems.

She said that a programme was under consideration to start different training courses to equip young entrepreneurs with the latest knowledge and business skills.

"It will help them start international businesses in addition to exploring local markets," she said and added that some programmes may be free of cost but some market-driven training courses would be subsidised or charged to meet the expenses of trained and qualified faculty.