FWCCI To Be Helped For Promotion Of Women-led Businesses: Bulgarian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Bulgarian embassy would work with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) to promote women empowerment and women-led businesses for export venture in addition to facilitate for B2B meetings and interaction with the chambers of commerce in Bulgaria.

Ms. Irena Gendaieva Gancheva, Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria said this while addressing the meeting of FWCCI members, here on Friday.

She said that there were ample opportunities for improving the volume of bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Pakistan. In this regard, women entrepreneurs could contribute a lot with export to Bulgarian markets.

She said that Bulgaria was member of European Union (EU) and Pakistan was also enjoying GSP Plus status under which a lot of export opportunities were available for Pakistani businesswomen particularly in the field of textile products. She said that Bulgaria was a cross road country in South Eastern Europe. Therefore, the Pakistani businesswomen should avail this opportunity and capture market potential in Bulgaria and adjacent countries. She said that Embassy of Bulgaria in Islamabad would be more than happy to organize events for development of women entrepreneurs and B2B meetings in various areas of women products would also be arranged.

She also asked the FWCCI members to participate in various trade fairs held in Bulgaria and said that tourism development was a potential area between both the countries. She was hopeful for promotion of youth exchange program for students' higher education in Bulgaria. She also expressed sympathy with the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Earlier in her welcome address, Rubina Amjad President FWCCI said that FWCCI had provided a vibrant platform to female entrepreneurs where they were facilitated to get their business problems resolved.

She said that Pakistan and Bulgaria were enjoying friendly relations which could be further cemented through exchange of bilateral trade delegations.

She said that FWCCI had first-ever established 'Women Incubation Centre' whereas establishment of 'Women Cluster' over 100 acres and 'Technical Training Centre' at M-3 Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate was in progress.

A question-answer session was held in which Dr. Najma Afzal, Cristena Peter, Shazia Sharif and others took part whereas a large number of women were also present at the occasion in addition to Vice President FWCCI Abiha Hamid.

