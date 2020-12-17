FWCCI to ensure entrepreneur skills to minority groups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) President Tehmina Pasha has said that the chamber will further enhance its scope of operation by ensuring entrepreneur skills to the minority groups.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she also promised organising maximum awareness sessions for the female entrepreneurs belonging to the chamber.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony among the successful participants in the stitching & beautician course jointly, organised by the 'Award and Caritas Slovenia' in Warispura Faisalabad.

She said that we have so far arranged many functions in addition to organising the first female 'Faisalabad Expo' in the University of Faisalabad.

She congratulated Madam Christina Peter and said that she had done an excellent job for empowerment of females within and outside Faisalabad.

Mrs Shahida Aftab, SVP and Mrs Rubina Shafiq, VP were also present.