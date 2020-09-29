'FWCCI to establish business incubation centers for female graduates'

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) President Tehmina Pasha on Tuesday said that proportionate representation of females in national economy was imperative to achieve ultimate objective of progress and prosperity and in this connection, the FWCCI was playing a proactive role in collaboration with private sector and government departments concerned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) President Tehmina Pasha on Tuesday said that proportionate representation of females in national economy was imperative to achieve ultimate objective of progress and prosperity and in this connection, the FWCCI was playing a proactive role in collaboration with private sector and government departments concerned.

Addressing the participants of Annual General Meeting of the FWCCI here, she said, "Women are 52% of our population but their share in economic activities is limited to only 9 percent.

" She said that it was her foremost duty to further enhance the share of women at least according to their share in the whole population.

She said that for female graduates, business incubation centers would be established by FWCCI and in this context, collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, SMEDA and other institutions would also be sought.

She said that women trade delegations would be sent to foreign countries to get export orders. She disclosed that a Trade Desk would be established at FWCCI in collaboration with the board of Investment and Trade and Punjab government.