FWCCI To Hold 'Boss Ladies Expo 2022' On Dec 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has decided to organize first time "Boss Ladies Expo 2022" here on December 03, 2022 to encourage, facilitate and promote real estate business.

This was stated by Rubina Amjad President FWCCI while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

She said that real estate offered women an opportunity for economic empowerment and career advancement. In this connection, FWCCI would arrange 'Boss Ladies Expo 2022' first time to facilitate and promote real estate business.

Renowned experts and resource persons would also be invited in the expo for panel discussion, she added.

She said that real estate had huge potential and women could become an agent or even tap other lines in this sector as developer, interior decorators, etc.

It was also a promising opportunity for new startups to learn more about current real estate trends and seek inspiration from other successful females already engaged in this business, she added.

