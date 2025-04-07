FWCCI welcomes cut in power tariff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) President Ms. Shahida Aftab along with FWCCI founding president Mrs. Rubina Amjad hailed the reduction in the electricity tariff for domestic and industrial consumers.

In a statement here on Monday, they jointly congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the Federal government’s decision to decrease in electricity tariffs for both residential and industrial consumers and termed it a commendable step toward easing economic burdens on the nation.

They said that this move would bring much-needed relief for the general public who was struggling under the weight of rising inflation. They said that electricity costs are a critical component in industrial production and this reduction will help revive industrial activity by making production more cost-effective and competitive.

The FWCCI chief also appreciated the consistent efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) which has persistently urged the government to lower electricity tariffs.

They acknowledged FPCCI’s role in pressing for this crucial step which was imperative to make Pakistani products more competitive in global markets. They were also optimistic that such initiatives would support continuous economic improvement in Pakistan and help accelerate industrial growth, exports and overall national development.