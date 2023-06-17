UrduPoint.com

FWCCI Welcomes New British HC In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) President Rubina Amjad has welcomed the appointment of Jane Marriott as the first female British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan.

In a letter written to the newly appointed high commissioner on Saturday, she congratulated Ms. Jane Marriott, saying that it was a matter of great pleasure for the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

She said Britain and Pakistan were enjoying cordial diplomatic and economic relations while appointment of Jane Marriott as the high commissioner to Pakistan would further cement the liaison.

She said that Britain was one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan and it had always supported Pakistan at the international forums and fronts.

The EWCCI president invited Ms. Jane Marriott for a visit at the earliest convenience and hoped that during her tenure, diplomatic, economic and bilateral relations between both countries would grow to further height.

