UrduPoint.com

FWF To Lunch Massive Climate Awareness Campaign Among GB Students

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 07:07 PM

FWF to lunch massive climate awareness campaign among GB students

The Forest and Wildlife Fund (FWF) has launched a massive Climate awareness campaign among the students of Gilgit Baltistan the other day

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ):The Forest and Wildlife Fund (FWF) has launched a massive Climate awareness campaign among the students of Gilgit Baltistan the other day.

This was decided in a meeting of the Fund which was chaired by Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani here Friday. The Chief Secretary highlighted the climate change impacts and the need to address climate induced disasters stressed the need to educate the youth for sustainable management of the natural resources in the region. He expressed that Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and GB's fragility required expedient steps to be taken for climate resilience. He added that students were the future and they needed to be aware of this imminent threat and help mitigate the impacts. The Chief Secretary said under this initiative, school and college students would be sensitized with the problems of Climate change being faced by Pakistan in general and GB in particular, adding that renowned institutions like NUST, NCA, LUMS, GIK and IBA would assist GB govt Summer Camps at different institutions and the youth of GB would be taken for different exposure visits to the vulnerable areas, glaciers and national parks to imbibe a sense of climate resilience in them.

In addition, he said that more than 50 screens would be installed in schools/ colleges to display documentaries, locally made videos, animated cartoons, lectures on climate mitigation and adaptation. Awareness material would be prepared and distributed, banners and standees would also be installed. Climate expo and festivals are scheduled to be conducted at regional and provincial level this summer season, he added.

He informed that the aim was to protect the vulnerable climate of GB and produce a generation fully aware of imminent dangers so that they could become agents of climate resilience and prepared to adapt to the changing conditions. The CS GB said for this purpose, funds shall be arranged from Forests & Wildlife Fund (FWF) available with Forests & Wildlife Department as per provisions of GB Forest Act 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Lahore University Of Management Sciences 2019 From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meetin ..

5 minutes ago
 &#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online sto ..

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online store

1 hour ago
 Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

1 hour ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

1 hour ago
 Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in ..

Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in February - Central Bank

5 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.