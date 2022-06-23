UrduPoint.com

FWMC Arrangements In Place For Animals' Waste Disposal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

FWMC arrangements in place for animals' waste disposal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalized all the arrangements for disposing off garbage and waste of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

FWMC General Manager Muhammad Ijaz during a visit to a dumping site at Jarranwala Road here on Thursday said that two days before Eid-ul-Adha all temporary dumping sites will be made functional in the city.

He said that trackers had been installed in machinery of the company present at dumping sites for proper monitoring.

He said that dumping points had been created after digging pits in different areas of the city.

