FWMC BoD meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The 55th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) was held here on Friday.

Chairman Board of Directors Waleed Arshad Dogar chaired the meeting while CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Technical Directors Romana Tabbasum, Shafaqat Ali, representatives of Local Government and Finance Departments Aslam Nadeem and Iftikhar Ahmad, GM Operation Emad Iqbal Gull, Manager Finance Ahsan Nadeem, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha and other members were also present.

The meeting approved to complete the process of purchase of waste containers, audit and appointment of chief financial officers at the earliest.

Chairman Board of Directors FWMC said the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company would be further improved and it would work under an effective strategy. He also underlined to take measures to increase the revenue of the company. "The first priority was to deliver quality services as per the expectations of customers," he added. The CEO FWMC briefed the board members on operational matters and reiterated his commitment to provide the best services to people.