FWMC chalked out sanitation plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out sanitation plan for Eid ul Azha.

A spokesman of FWMC said here on Wednesday that special degradable waste bags had been prepared which would be distributed among people free of cost so that they could pack wastes of sacrificed animals.

He said that FWMC will establish camps at 40 points in the city for awareness of people so that they could drop entrails and wastes of sacrificial animals in the designated waste containers.

He said that the company had also arranged vehicles for collection and removal of animalwastes during Eid days. In this connection, 474 vehicles will remain operational during Eiddays, the spokesman concluded.