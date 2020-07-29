UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FWMC Chalked Out Sanitation Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

FWMC chalked out sanitation plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out sanitation plan for Eid ul Azha.

A spokesman of FWMC said here on Wednesday that special degradable waste bags had been prepared which would be distributed among people free of cost so that they could pack wastes of sacrificed animals.

He said that FWMC will establish camps at 40 points in the city for awareness of people so that they could drop entrails and wastes of sacrificial animals in the designated waste containers.

He said that the company had also arranged vehicles for collection and removal of animalwastes during Eid days. In this connection, 474 vehicles will remain operational during Eiddays, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

26 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

22 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

22 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

56 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews implementation ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.