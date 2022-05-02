FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) chalked out a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) chalked out a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Fitr.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Firoz Joya said leaves of the staff of Operation Department had been cancelled while zero waste operation would be started from today in the city.

He said that the surrounding areas of Eid congregations would be cleaned early in the morning to ensure washing of Masajid and Eidgah.

He said the FWMC helpline 1139 would remain active round-the-clock during Eid days and prompt actionwould be taken for redressal of public complaints regarding cleanliness in the city.