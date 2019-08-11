FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out comprehensive and elaborated cleanliness plan for prompt disposal of sacrificial animals waste during Eidul Azha days.

Giving details of the cleanliness plan, FWMC spokesman informed that gigantic operation of cleanliness would be carried out for the lifting and disposal of sacrificial animals waste at the dumping sites.

He said that 339 operational vehicles, 237 pickup vehicles, 83 loader rickshaws, 14 dumpers/excavators and other heavy machinery would be utilized for this big exercise of cleanliness in the city.

He said that more than 4000 waste workers would perform duties from 7 am to 9 pm during the Eid days and they would be served with lunch to keep continuing the cleanliness operation without any pause.

He said that heavy machinery including dumpers would be utilized to transport the animal waste from transfer stations to dumping sites established at Muhammadwala Jaranwala road outside the city where three deep ditches were dug for this purpose.

He informed that the holidays of the whole staff of FWMC had been cancelled for utilizing the human resources to make the cleanliness operation a success.

He said that 40 awareness camps would remain functional in the different localities of the city and the citizens would be provided biodegradable bags for the packing of animal waste for handing over this to the waste workers.

He said that wide awareness campaign had also been launched to sensitize the citizens regarding maintaining cleanliness in the city by distributing informative pamphlets to aware the public about handing over the offal and other sacrificial animals waste to the waste workers in lieu of throwing the waste on roads, sewerage lines and other public places.

The helpline 1139 would be available around the clock to receive any complaint besides establishment of Control Room at FWMC, he added.

He said that cleanliness operation would be made successful as per the expectations of the people and constant monitoring by MO, AMO and DMO of company would be carried out for making it complaint free.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with the waste workers during Eid days to maintain neat and clean environment in the city.

He said that all arrangements for the big operation of cleanliness at Eidul Azha 2019 had been finalized and the proper duty roaster for the staff had been issued besides sensitizing them about the importance and requirements of the cleanliness operation.

The cleanliness of sites of Eid congregations is also part of cleanliness operation of FWMC and important roads/sites of mass animal sacrifices would be washed with water after Eidul Azha, he added.