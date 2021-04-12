UrduPoint.com
FWMC Chalks Out Cleanliness Plan For Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:05 PM

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out a special plan for cleanliness in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out a special plan for cleanliness in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said here Monday that 80 waste workers have been deployed for cleanliness in 11 Ramadan Bazaars in the city.

In order to maintain quality of cleanliness, the waste workers will perform duty in two shifts. As many as 30 waste drums have also been put near the bazaars.

He appealed to the citizens to use waste bins instead of throwing garbage in streets and bazaars. He said that water would be sprinkled in Ramadan Bazaars for proper cleanliness.

He said that FWMC has also set up a helpline 1139 for the facilitation of citizens.

