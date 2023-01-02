FWMC chalks out plan for cleansing of fish market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked-out a comprehensive plan for cleanliness of the fish market located under Novelty overhead bridge.

Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya on Monday said that orders had been issued to the operation department for the cleanliness of the fish market on a permanent basis.

During his visit to the site, the CEO in his supervision, made cleansing in the market through heavy machinery.

He asked the traders of the market to also extend coordination with the department for maintaining cleanliness in the market.

According to the operation plan, the sanitary workers would work in two-shift from 6 am to 7 pm.