FWMC Chief Checks Cleanliness In Ramadan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FWMC chief checks cleanliness in Ramadan bazaars

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joya has checked cleanliness in the Ramadan bazaars and directed to improve sanitary condition up to the mark

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joya has checked cleanliness in the Ramadan bazaars and directed to improve sanitary condition up to the mark.

He visited Ramadan bazaars in Riaz Shahid Chowk, Millat Road and Kaleem Shaheed Park and said that 11 Sastay bazaars were set up across the city to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that sufficient staff had been deployed at Ramadan bazaars for their cleanliness and removal of waste material timely. However, people could contact the FWMC through its helpline 1139 in case of any emergency, he added.

General Manager Operations FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha and others were also present on the occasion.

