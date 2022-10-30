UrduPoint.com

FWMC Chief Directs To Control Fire Incidents For Prevention From Smog

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FWMC Chief directs to control fire incidents for prevention from smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya on Sunday directed the officials of his department to implement the monitoring mechanism in its true spirit for controlling fire of waste material.

Addressing a meeting here, he said that smog was a serious issue and the Company was duty bound to control the menace by checking the trend of burning waste material.

He said that burning to waste material not only polluted the environment but also caused smog, therefore, the FWMC had devised a comprehensive mechanism to control the burning incidents of waste material in the city.

He advised the staff to shift waste material outside the city for its proper dumping to save people and environment from pollution as well.

He also assured to arrange corner meetings for training of sanitary workers so that they could play their active role in preventing smog.

GM Operations FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha, Manager Operations Abdullah NazirBajwa, Deputy Managers and Assistant Managers of the company were also presentin the meeting.

