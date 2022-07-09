FWMC completes cleanliness arrangements on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has made cleanliness arrangements on Eid.

As many as 40 awareness camps are fully active in different areas of the city while cleanliness teams are also engage in washing of mosques and Eidgahs.

Chief Executive Office Bilal Feroz on Saturday visited awareness camps set up in Clock Tower Chowk, Tariqabad, D-ground, Gulbers and other areas, and distributed bags among people.

He appealed citizens to coordinate with the FWMC staff for disposal of offal of sacrificialanimals and keep environment clean.

He said in order to register complaints people could contact helpline 1139.