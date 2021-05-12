FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has devised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for holidays of Eidul Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has devised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for holidays of Eidul Fitr.

Chief Executive Officer FWMC Kashif Raza Awan said on Wednesday that leaves of FWMC officials and officers have been cancelled and they have been directed to start implementation of cleanliness plan from moon night.

He said that entire waste would be removed from all roads, bazaars and streets of the city on moon night and the field staff will remain active for prompt cleanliness of the city during Eid holidays.

General Manager Operation Colonel (Retired) Ammad Iqbal Gill will supervise the implementation of cleanliness plan and the entire machinery and staff will remain on high alert to resolve public complaints during Eid holidays.

He said that sanitary staff of the company will also ensure special cleanliness around Eid congregations, major mosques of the city and graveyards on Eid day.

Waste containers have been places in the city and the people have been requested to drop their waste material in these containers so that it could be removed easily. In this connection, help line of FWMC 1139 will also remain active round the clock and the people can contact it at any time in case of emergency, he added.