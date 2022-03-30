FWMC devises sanitation plan for Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has devised a comprehensive sanitation plan for Ramazan Bazaars in the city.

Visiting various bazaars here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Firoz Joya said that 11 Ramazan Bazaars would be established in Faisalabad to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

He said that 80 sanitation workers had been deputed for cleanliness of these bazaars where 30 waste bins had also been placed while the sanitation workers would perform their duties in two shifts.

He directed the field officers to ensure strict monitoring of sanitation plan and no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the field staff to wear their proper uniform while performing duty in Ramazan Bazaars.

He also appealed to the citizens to drop litter in the waste bins so that it could be removed in a safe manner.