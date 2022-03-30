UrduPoint.com

FWMC Devises Sanitation Plan For Ramazan Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:30 AM

FWMC devises sanitation plan for Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has devised a comprehensive sanitation plan for Ramazan Bazaars in the city.

Visiting various bazaars here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Firoz Joya said that 11 Ramazan Bazaars would be established in Faisalabad to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

He said that 80 sanitation workers had been deputed for cleanliness of these bazaars where 30 waste bins had also been placed while the sanitation workers would perform their duties in two shifts.

He directed the field officers to ensure strict monitoring of sanitation plan and no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the field staff to wear their proper uniform while performing duty in Ramazan Bazaars.

He also appealed to the citizens to drop litter in the waste bins so that it could be removed in a safe manner.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

3 minutes ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

3 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

3 minutes ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

3 minutes ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.