FWMC Disposes Of 14000 Tons Animals' Waste During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) disposed of more than 14000 ton waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan said on Monday that more than 1163 machines and vehicles including pickups, loader rickshaws, dumpers, excavator, shawl, etc.

were deployed in cleanliness operation.

He said that FWMC had achieved the target and successfully completed the operation. He said that routine cleanliness campaign of the city had also been carried out to keep the environment neat and clean.

The CEO thanked Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissionerand parliamentarians for supervising the cleanliness operation.

The company also resolved more than 5000 complaints through feedback.

More Stories From Pakistan

