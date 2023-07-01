Open Menu

FWMC Disposes Of 22,252-ton Waste Material

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and municipal committees lifted 22,252 tonnes of waste material of sacrificed animals from Faisalabad during three days of Eidul Azha 2023.

During a briefing here on Saturday, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that 745 vehicles and about 5,000 workers took part in disposal of waste material.

She said that the FWMC removed 19,693 tonnes of waste material whereas municipal committees lifted 2,559 tons from Jaranwala, Khurarianwala, Sammundri, Mamonkanjan, Dijkot and other parts of Faisalabad.

She said that a control room also remained active to receive public complaints about waste material. This centre took prompt action on 5,092 complaints, lodged by the public during the Eid days and redressed the same without any delay, she added.

