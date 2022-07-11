UrduPoint.com

FWMC Disposes Of 6,500 Tonnes Of Animals Waste

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

FWMC disposes of 6,500 tonnes of animals waste

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) disposed of over 6,500 tonnes of sacrificial animals' offal on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya on Monday said the cleanliness operation in the city was underway on the second consecutive day.

He said that 15 transfer stations set up in the city were being made zero waste on a daily basis, adding that 2,310 complaints were received by people at helpline 1139 on the first Eid day out of which 2,286 were redressed immediately.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf with CEO Bilal Feroz visited various city areas, including Samanabad, Nemat Colony, Peoples Colony, Canal Road, Jinnah Colony. They checked the process of removing offal to waste transfer stations and issued directions to field staff.

As many as 4,200 workers and 500 vehicles were taking part in the cleanliness operationsin the city, he and added the FWMC had also set up awareness camps at 40 different places inthe city for people where bags were also being distributed among them.

