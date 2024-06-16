Open Menu

FWMC Distributes Bags For Collecting Entrails

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has distributed waste bags among people to collect entrails and other waste parts of scarified animals during Eid days.

The FWMC has established awareness camps in various parts of the city to apprise people about importance of cleanliness.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited the FWMC camps at Chenab Club Chowk and D-Ground and distributed waste bags among the general public. She said that the FWMC was fully active to ensure proper cleanliness during the Eid days. However, this task could not be achieved without cooperation of general public.

Therefore, citizens should avoid throwing waste material of sacrificed animals at open places or in sewerage drain. They should pack it in bags and hand it over to the workers of FWMC.

She said that FWMC workers would implement a comprehensive cleanliness strategy under which they would ensure immediate removal of waste material from the city areas and dispose of it at dumping site.

The people should call the FWMC at this help line 1139. The waste workers would immediately respond to the complaint for its urgent redress.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad and others were also present.

