FWMC distributes masks and sanitizers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) distributed facemasks and sanitizers among its workers for their safely and protection from corona virus.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held at Union Council No 70 People's Colony where MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar attended it as chief guest while Chief Executive Officer FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Deputy Manager Mutayyab Virk, Assistant Manager Huzaifa Jaleel, Zonal Officer Zafar Awan and others were also present.

MPA Lateef Nazar said that workers were precious asset of the company and all possible steps would be taken for their protection and safely.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza said that company's workers were working on front line to serve masses. Therefore, the company was utilising all available resources for their protection.