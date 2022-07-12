UrduPoint.com

FWMC Dumped 19,057 Tonnes Entrails, Waste Of Sacrificial Animals In Three Days Of Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

FWMC dumped 19,057 tonnes entrails, waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) collected 19,057 tonnes entrails, offal and other waste of sacrificial animals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and dumped at a site some 20 km away from here.

Separately, tehsil administrations collected 1056 tonnes offal and dumped at the sites properly.

Chief Executive Officer Filal Feroz Joya said here Tuesday that a total number of 520 small and large vehicles including pick up vans, loader rickshaws, dumpers, digging machines and other machinery were used for dumping the waste properly.

He said that over 4,000 sanitary workers took part in the cleanliness operations.

He said that FWMC overall received 4,530 calls on the helpline made by the citizens and quickly responded to all the calls and redressed the issues during three days.

The CEO thanked the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and parliamentarians for extending coordination with the company for completing the cleanliness task during Eid days.

Meanwhile, citizens appreciated the performance of the waste management company for speedily completing the cleanliness operation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles SITE All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.