FWMC dumped 19,057 tonnes entrails, waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) collected 19,057 tonnes entrails, offal and other waste of sacrificial animals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and dumped at a site some 20 km away from here.

Separately, tehsil administrations collected 1056 tonnes offal and dumped at the sites properly.

Chief Executive Officer Filal Feroz Joya said here Tuesday that a total number of 520 small and large vehicles including pick up vans, loader rickshaws, dumpers, digging machines and other machinery were used for dumping the waste properly.

He said that over 4,000 sanitary workers took part in the cleanliness operations.

He said that FWMC overall received 4,530 calls on the helpline made by the citizens and quickly responded to all the calls and redressed the issues during three days.

The CEO thanked the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and parliamentarians for extending coordination with the company for completing the cleanliness task during Eid days.

Meanwhile, citizens appreciated the performance of the waste management company for speedily completing the cleanliness operation.