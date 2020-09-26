UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FWMC Employees To Be Given Honorarium For Anti-corona Duty

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

FWMC employees to be given honorarium for anti-corona duty

The Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has deiced to given honorarium equal to 15-day salary to the company employees who performed duties on Eidul Azha and during corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has deiced to given honorarium equal to 15-day salary to the company employees who performed duties on Eidul Azha and during corona pandemic.

The decision was taken during 49th meeting of the FWMC board of directors. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman FWMC Board of Directors Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting in which Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col.

(R) Emad Gill and other officers were also present.

The meeting also approved recruitment for key posts of the company including the posts of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

The board also approved extension of contract of the employees in addition to purchase of tyres and batteries for operation vehicles.

The FWMC chief executive officer gave briefing and reiterated his commitment to provide the best services to the citizens.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles Muhammad Ali Best General Motors

Recent Stories

UK Poised to Champion New 5-Point Plan of Global P ..

1 minute ago

Trade relations between Pakistan & Thailand remain ..

1 minute ago

Shepherd killed during robbery

1 minute ago

Prime Minister exposes Indian forces brutalities i ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts 2.7% GDP Growth ..

1 minute ago

Rights of sugarcane growers will be safeguard: Chi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.