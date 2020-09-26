FWMC employees to be given honorarium for anti-corona duty

The Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has deiced to given honorarium equal to 15-day salary to the company employees who performed duties on Eidul Azha and during corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has deiced to given honorarium equal to 15-day salary to the company employees who performed duties on Eidul Azha and during corona pandemic.

The decision was taken during 49th meeting of the FWMC board of directors. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman FWMC Board of Directors Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting in which Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col.

(R) Emad Gill and other officers were also present.

The meeting also approved recruitment for key posts of the company including the posts of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

The board also approved extension of contract of the employees in addition to purchase of tyres and batteries for operation vehicles.

The FWMC chief executive officer gave briefing and reiterated his commitment to provide the best services to the citizens.