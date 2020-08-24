UrduPoint.com
FWMC Ensures Cleanliness Arrangements In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) is ensuring implementation on a comprehensive cleanliness plan during Muharram.

FWMC spokesman said here on Monday that more than 700 waste workers were deputed for cleanliness in the city.

Out of them, 200 workers were performing duties at Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars.

He said that special cleanliness was being ensured at Imam Bargahs and routes of processions whereas waste bins had also been placed at all routes.

He said that FWMC workers had so far lifted more than 3000 tons waste materialfrom Faisalabad in addition to disinfecting all routes and Imam Bargahs.

He said that people can contact FWMC through helpline 1139.

