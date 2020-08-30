FWMC ensures cleanliness on routes of mourning processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) ensured the best cleanliness at all routes of mourning processions on Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Awan, all sanitary workers were deputed for cleanliness of entire city especially routes of mourning processions and Majalis venues.

He said that the sanitary workers also cleaned the surroundings areas of all Imam Bargahs in addition to important roads and intersections of the city.

The entire sanitary and management staff remained active in the field throughout the Ashura day to deal with any emergent situation because FWMC had adopted zero tolerance police for its employees in this regard, he added.