UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FWMC Ensures Cleanliness On Routes Of Mourning Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

FWMC ensures cleanliness on routes of mourning processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) ensured the best cleanliness at all routes of mourning processions on Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Awan, all sanitary workers were deputed for cleanliness of entire city especially routes of mourning processions and Majalis venues.

He said that the sanitary workers also cleaned the surroundings areas of all Imam Bargahs in addition to important roads and intersections of the city.

The entire sanitary and management staff remained active in the field throughout the Ashura day to deal with any emergent situation because FWMC had adopted zero tolerance police for its employees in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Company All Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

39 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

40 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.