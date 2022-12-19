FWMC extends service of contractual employees for two years

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has extended the service of contractual employees for two years.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has extended the service of contractual employees for two years.

The decision was made in the 60th meeting of board of Directors here on Monday.

A spokesman of FWMC said that Chairman FWMC Waleed Arshad Dogar presided over the meeting which was participated by CEO Bilal Feroz Juya, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Muzammal Sultan, Romana Tabassam, Dr. Shafaat Ali and others. He said that the BOD also approved the minutes of 59th meeting. He further said that annual increment for employees was also approved in the meeting.