FWMC Finalises Plan For Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure cleanliness in city on Eid-ul-Azha days.

During a meeting, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan reviewed the plan and directed his subordinates to ensure all necessary arrangements well before time. He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented strictly for digging ditches at dumping site to dispose of entrails and waste of sacrificed animals.

He said that rains were also expected during the Eid days and a comprehensive strategy should also be devised to deal with rain related emergency.

He said that the company had obtained sufficient funds and salaries to the staff would be paid before Eid. He also directed the FWMC staff to ensure immediate repair and rehabilitation of all vehicles and machinery so that those could be used effectively for disposing of remains of sacrificed animals during Eid days.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the public about properly disposing of waste and entrails of sacrificial animals at designed sites. He said media should also be used for creating awareness in addition to distributing waste bags among people, he added.

