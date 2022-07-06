FWMC finalizes cleanliness plan for disposal of sacrificial animals' waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has constituted a comprehensive cleanliness plan for disposal of offal of sacrificial animals in an environment friendly method.

In this regard, all transfer stations will be made zero waste a day before Eid-ul-Azha.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joyia said here Wednesday that Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation with Primary and secondary collection would continue till the third day of Eid.

The plan includes deployment of waste workers with modern machinery in different areas, setting up of 40 awareness campuses at important roads and union councils, 15 temporary waste transfer stations, cleanliness outside the mosques and Eidgahs etc.

He said that 55,000 biodegradable waste bags will be distributed among citizens for collection of animals' waste.

A fleet of 385 vehicles including rented 56 mini-dumpers, 254 pickup vans and 75 loader rickshaws will take part in cleanliness operation during the first two days of the Eid while 135 pickup vans have been hired for third day operation. Arm rollers, tractor-trolleys, loader tractors, tractor blades have also been hired on rent. He said that mechanical washing of collective 'Qurbangahs' would also be made.

He said that a control room would also be set up while FWMC helpline 1139 will remain functional round the clock.