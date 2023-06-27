Open Menu

FWMC Finalizes Eid Plan, 75000 Biodegradable Bags To Be Distributed Among People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalized its cleanliness plan and it would distribute more than 75000 biodegradable bags among the people for collection of entrails and wastes of sacrificed animals safely on Eid-ul-Azha.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan in a statement on Tuesday said that temporary collection centers would be made functional across the city to collect and remove animal wastes promptly on Eid-ul-Azha and this process would also continue on second and third day of Eid.

He said that FWMC had set up 40 awareness camps across the city, biodegradable bags would be distributed in addition to apprising and convincing the people to cooperate with FWMC teams for cleanliness of the city without any delay.

Similarly, FWMC had also established 15 temporary waste transfer stations in the city which would made zero waste one day before the Eid.

As many as 543 vehicles including dumpers, loader rickshaw and mini tippers would be used to collect and remove animals' wastes during Eid days.

Three big ditches were dug on dumping site where the entire waste material collected during Eid days would be disposed of safely, he added.

He further said that FWMC also cancelled leaves of its entire staff and made Central Control Room functional to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints in addition to taking feedback of the complainants.

The people could contact the Control Room through helpline 1139 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. whereas they could also submit their complaints through SMS on 0315-7771139, he added.

