FWMC holds cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) organized a Christmas cake cutting ceremony here on Wednesday.

MPAs Chaudhary Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, GM Operations FWMC Conlol (retired) Emad Iqbal and a large number of Christian employees were also present.

Chaudhary Latif Nazar with other figures cut the cake and greeted Christian employees.

Later, gifts were distributed among Christian employees of the FWMC. Meanwhile, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was also held at Divisional Information Office.

Director Public Relations Tariq Javed, DDPR Maqbool Ahmad Malick, Information Officers MuhamadAwais Abid, Muhammad Yasin Bhatti and others attended the function.