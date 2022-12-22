FWMC holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

In order to express solidarity with Christian community, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was performed under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management company (FWMC) here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, Father Abid Tanveer, GM Operations Muhammad Ijaz and a large number of sanitary and waste workers were present on the occasion.

CEO Bilal Feroz said that FWMC organize a ceremony every year for Christian employees on Christmas.

He said the FWMC was always working hard for the rights of Christian workers, adding that cleanliness in the city was only due to Christian sanitary workers.

Father Abid Tanveer said that Christian community was serving a lot in all fields of life.

Later, a cake was cut and special 'Dua' was offered for the progress and prosperity ofthe country.