UrduPoint.com

FWMC Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

FWMC holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

In order to express solidarity with Christian community, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was performed under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management company (FWMC) here on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :In order to express solidarity with Christian community, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was performed under the aegis of Faisalabad Waste Management company (FWMC) here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, Father Abid Tanveer, GM Operations Muhammad Ijaz and a large number of sanitary and waste workers were present on the occasion.

CEO Bilal Feroz said that FWMC organize a ceremony every year for Christian employees on Christmas.

He said the FWMC was always working hard for the rights of Christian workers, adding that cleanliness in the city was only due to Christian sanitary workers.

Father Abid Tanveer said that Christian community was serving a lot in all fields of life.

Later, a cake was cut and special 'Dua' was offered for the progress and prosperity ofthe country.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Christmas Company Progress Christian All General Motors

Recent Stories

Brother asks KP Polices to arrest killers

Brother asks KP Polices to arrest killers

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to resolve problems of pe ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to resolve problems of people at doorstep

5 minutes ago
 Writ of state to be established at all costs: PM

Writ of state to be established at all costs: PM

5 minutes ago
 Dense foggy conditions to prevail in Punjab, KP, u ..

Dense foggy conditions to prevail in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

11 minutes ago
 'Serpent' serial killer awaiting release in Nepal

'Serpent' serial killer awaiting release in Nepal

11 minutes ago
 IPH building shifted on solar system under govt po ..

IPH building shifted on solar system under govt policy

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.