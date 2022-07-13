UrduPoint.com

FWMC Launches Road Washing Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FWMC launches road washing campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), after clearing offal, entrails and other waste of sacrificial animals, started washing of roads in the city on Wednesday.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bilal Feroz Joiya said here that the road washing campaign had been started from Crescent ground, Sheikhupura Road.

He said that provision of a clean and environment friendly atmosphere to citizens was a priority of the company.

He said that cleaning roads was a big task for the company to end smell of offal and sacrificial animals' waste, which was being completed by the waste workers.

He said that phenyl, anti-germs and other chemicals were being used in washing of roads, and the work would be completed in next few days. He said that the FWMC dumped over 19,057 tonnes of waste during three days of Eid. On the first day, 7,591 tonnes, on the second day 7,210 tonnes and on the third day 4,156 tonnes of waste was removed.

