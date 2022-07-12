FWMC lifts 14,801 tonnes sacrificial animals waste in two days of Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,801 tonnes offal and waste of sacrificial animals from city areas and disposed of at dumping sites during the first two days of Eidul Azha.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya said here Tuesday that 7,591 tonnes waste was lifted on the first day and 7,210 tonnes on the second day of Eid.

He said that 15 transfer stations set up in the city were ensuring zero waste on a daily basis, adding that a total 7,372 complaints were received by citizens at FWMC helpline-1139 during two days of Eid which were redressed by the field staff immediately.

As many as 4,200 workers and 500 small and large vehicles including loader vans and rickshaws were used for cleanliness operations in the city.

The FWMC also set up awareness camps at 40 different places in the city for people where biodegradable bags were given to them.

The CEO said the FWMC helpline was functional round the clock andcitizens could call in case of any complaint.