FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad has said that ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign is in full swing on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and best cleansing facilities are being provided to the citizens in the city.

During his visit to the Nisar Akbar road here Monday, he said that all available resources are being utilized to make the city zero-waste. He said that heavy machinery is being utilized for picking heaps of rubbish from city areas and this process is being strictly monitored.

An awareness campaign about cleanliness drives in various markets and bazaars for the citizens is also ongoing, he said.