Open Menu

FWMC Making Efforts To Make City Zero-waste: CEO

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad has said that ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign is in full swing on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and best cleansing facilities are being provided to the citizens in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad has said that ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign is in full swing on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and best cleansing facilities are being provided to the citizens in the city.

During his visit to the Nisar Akbar road here Monday, he said that all available resources are being utilized to make the city zero-waste. He said that heavy machinery is being utilized for picking heaps of rubbish from city areas and this process is being strictly monitored.

An awareness campaign about cleanliness drives in various markets and bazaars for the citizens is also ongoing, he said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Visit Road Market All From Best

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

11 minutes ago
 50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

11 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police cust ..

Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

8 minutes ago
 Assistant commissioners conduct operations against ..

Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace

8 minutes ago
 06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Recept ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

8 minutes ago
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

8 minutes ago
 Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost ..

Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all dep ..

Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

8 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, inv ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US

8 minutes ago
 Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

8 minutes ago
 Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack o ..

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan