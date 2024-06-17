Open Menu

FWMC Redresses 1,425 Complaints On Eid Day

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 10:20 PM

FWMC redresses 1,425 complaints on Eid day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) redressed 1,425 public complaints relating to cleanliness on the Eid day.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad visited various parts of the city and reviewed cleanliness campaign on Monday.

He said that the FWMC had established special entrails collection centres while waste bags were also distributed among people for packing entrails and waste material of sacrificed animals. He said that the FWMC had received 1,825 public complaints about cleanliness and 1,425 were redressed by taking prompt action.

The FWMC staff remained active in the field along with 577 vehicles and disposed of 4854 entrails on Eid day, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

14 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan