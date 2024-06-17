FWMC redresses 1,425 complaints on Eid day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) redressed 1,425 public complaints relating to cleanliness on the Eid day.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad visited various parts of the city and reviewed cleanliness campaign on Monday.

He said that the FWMC had established special entrails collection centres while waste bags were also distributed among people for packing entrails and waste material of sacrificed animals. He said that the FWMC had received 1,825 public complaints about cleanliness and 1,425 were redressed by taking prompt action.

The FWMC staff remained active in the field along with 577 vehicles and disposed of 4854 entrails on Eid day, he added.