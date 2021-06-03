UrduPoint.com
FWMC Removes 10,000-ton Solid Waste In City Areas

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

FWMC removes 10,000-ton solid waste in city areas

Under the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per' initiative, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company removed about 10,000 tonnes of waste from streets, bazaars, roads and dumping points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Under the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per' initiative, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company removed about 10,000 tonnes of waste from streets, bazaars, roads and dumping points.

Chief Executive Officer Kashif Awan said here Thursday that workers were removing waste through heavy machinery from streets and bazaars.

He said that so far 200 complaints had been addressed.

He said that the district administration and Metropolitan Corporation were also making functional streetlights and clearing wall-chalking.

