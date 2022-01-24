FWMC removes 1300 tons waste material daily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) is removing and dumping 1300 tons waste material daily from Faisalabad city to provide safe and clean atmosphere to the people.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Firoz Joya while talking to media persons.

He said that FWMC placed waste bins and containers at various points in the city where people dropped their waste material. He said that FWMC was also making strenuous efforts to improve its performance by speedily cleaning all streets and roads early in the morning. He said that response time had been fixed for FWMC employees so that they could finish their daily work within stipulated time.

Similarly, the company has also deployed four employees for receiving public complaints and taking prompt action for redressal of the same within minimum time, he added.