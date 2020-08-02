UrduPoint.com
FWMC Removes 7,417-ton Waste Of Sacrificial Animals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) removed 7,417 tonnes of wastes of sacrificial animals during two days of Eid-ul-Azha.

A spokesman for the company said on Sunday that the FWMC deputed 4,000 waste workers along with 439 vehicles to remove offal and entrails of sacrificial animals.

In this connection, various teams were constituted and they were allotted areas for removal of animal waste.

These teams removed 5,732-ton offal and entrails of sacrificed animals and 1,685-ton other waste. He said that the FWMC had also activated a cell in main office where the people could approach through 12 telephone numbers which were already advertised and published in various daily newspapers.

